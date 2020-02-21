Botcha Satyanarayana convenes meeting with GVMC officials in Visakhapatnam

Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana, on Thursday, ordered the GVMC officials to ensure that all areas in Visakhapatnam be free of water woes in the upcoming summer season. Addressing the meeting, the YSRCP leader said that special plans must be made by the ministry to ensure that water supply is abundant in various cities and towns of Andhra Pradesh. The Municipal Commissioners of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari districts were present at the meeting.

Speaking about the upcoming schedule in various municipalities, the Minister announced that the first week of March would be dedicated to reviewing activities in the municipalities. He stated that if any issues arise within the municipality, the higher officials must be alerted about them. The Minister assured that based on the feedback, various development activities will be carried out in towns and cities.

The Minister announced that under the Building Penalization Scheme (BPS), the ministry received 41,442 applications, of which, 13,778 were from the four districts mentioned above. Botcha Satyanarana further added that out of the applications, 54% have already been examined and 2% were rejected. Due to lack of complete information furnished by the applicants, 31% of them were in the pending category. he said these would be resolved in the next two working days.

The Minister ordered all the officials to resolve the new building plan applications received by the Urban Planning department. Botcha Satyanarayana added that a new team is being constituted to conduct surprise inspections at these sites.