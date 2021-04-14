The BooksByWeight sale will back in Visakhapatnam this Thursday. Set to take place at Lions Club of Visakhapatnam, over a period of 4 days, starting on 15 April 2021, the event will let visitors take books by weight. Books from various genres and categories like fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, etc. can be bought here.

As the title of the sale suggests, BooksByWeight is a book sale where you get books by weight. Say, you want to buy 3 fiction paperbacks and they weigh around a kg altogether, you can get them all for just Rs. 100. That means each box you bought cost you approximately, Rs. 33.

Here are the genre classifications of all books at the BooksByWeight sale:

Rs. 100 per kg, for regular fiction; you can get up to 3 medium-sized paperbacks in a kilo.

Rs. 300 per kg, for Children’s Premium books (Picture books, children’s fiction, reference books, etc.); you can get 5 to 9 such books in a kilo.

Rs. 400 per kg, for Children’s Board books, Sound books, etc.

Rs. 300 per kg, for Premium Non-fiction & Coffee Table books (Academic, Art, Biographies, Business, Cookery, History, Health, Travel, Sports, etc.)

All the books available at this sale are in English.

When and Where is it happening?

The BooksByWeight sale is happening at the Lions Club of Visakhapatnam, Chinna Waltair Road, Ram Nagar. The sale will kick off on 15 April 2021 and go on till 18 April 2021. Each of these days, the sale will be open from 10 AM to 8 PM. You don’t have to register prior to arriving at the sale. Payment for the books can be made through cash, Master & Visa cards, Google Pay & Paytm.

Precautionary measures regarding Covid-19

Yes, only the ones wearing a face mask will be allowed into the premises. In wake of the Covid pandemic, people are expected to sanitise their hands before and after touching a book and maintain physical distancing at the venue. Also, people will have to carry their own bags or boxes since the organisers won’t provide any.

A Little About the Organizers

BooksByWeight is being organized by a Mumbai-based bookshop called Butterfly Books. They organise this sale at all major Indian cities and have recently concluded one at Chennai. The book sale sale is happening in Visakhapatnam for the second time, having earlier taken place in February 2020.