The Visakhapatnam-bound IndiGo flight, which left Hyderabad at 1:22 pm, received a bomb threat. By that time, the flight had already left the Shamshabad airport and arrived on time in Vizag at 2:31 pm. The Hyderabad Airport authorities informed the officials in Visakhapatnam about the threat.

According to the airport authorities in Visakhapatnam, the flight was thoroughly checked by bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs and the threat was proved to be a hoax. As a result, the flight left Visakhapatnam by two hours late.

On 26 October, as many as 13 flights received bomb threats and on 27 October, over 50 planes got similar threats. All of them proved to be hoaxes.

Meanwhile, reacting to a series of bomb threats to flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has said the government is in touch with international agencies to prevent the menace. “Besides, the government is also thinking of making changes in civil aviation laws,” he said.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu