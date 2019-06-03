Body scanners likely to be installed at Visakhapatnam airport

Security procedures are an integral safety measure at airports. Visakhapatnam International Airport is now taking an extra step to ensure the same.

There is a proposal, albeit in the preliminary stage, to introduce body scanners at the Visakhapatnam airport. As per the information provided by Airport Director, Mr. G. Prakash Reddy, to The Hindu, special teams will visit the airport, for an inspection, on implementing the scanners.

The scanners will prevent passengers from being exposed to X-ray radiation as it may be harmful. They will use a millimetre wave technology which produces only an outline of the passenger. The regular frisking of passengers and usage of metal body detectors can be slowly be eliminated.

The Central Government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this initiative. The step was taken as it was made mandatory for full body scanners to be used in 84 airports across the country. The time limit given was one year.