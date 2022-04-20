A conclave to showcase the business potential of Visakhapatnam, the City of Destiny, is being organised by the management of the Hans group. The two‐day conclave, which will witness an impressive representation from a cross‐section of business sectors will provide valuable insights and perspectives on the business opportunities that exist in Andhra Pradesh. In the first of the series, the Hans Group has decided to hold a business conclave on 22 and 23 April at Novotel Visakhapatnam in association with the World Trade Centre (WTC), Visakhapatnam.

The Hans India and Bizz Buzz Business Conclave happening in Visakhapatnam, a platform to share information, assess potential, generate ideas and benefit from the experience, provides entrepreneurs with an opportunity to profit from ideas. The Guests of Honour for the inaugural session include Mr Baushuan Ger, Taiwan Ambassador to India, and Mr Robin van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director ‐ Business Development, WTCA, New York. The Conclave will throw light on key sectors like IT, Electronics, Start‐ups, Pharmaceuticals, Food Processing, Tourism, Petrochemicals, Shipping and Logistics. Over 600 business delegates are expected to attend the sessions during the two days.

Each session will have top personalities from different sectors as speakers. This includes J A Chowdary, Chairman, Indian Blockchain Standards Committee who would be speaking on IT, Murali Krishna Rambhatla, Director Bentley Systems, Kavita Rajesh, Proprietor Om Sai Andhra Paints, Deepanwita Chattopadhyaya, Chairperson and CEO IKP knowledge park, Sandeep Reddy, CSO& Co‐founder Kamala Farms, Vijay Mohan President TTAA, K Satyanarayana, Technical head MEIL, Leela Rani Alla Director Lee Pharma, Satish Lakkaraju Wiz Freight, Ragam Kishore CEO& Wholtime Director, Vizag Seaport Pvt Ltd, Datla Tirupati Raju, Ex‐Chairman CII AP, Chairman Vijayanagar Biotech Pvt Ltd, IYR Krishna Rao IAS, former Chief Secretary AP, Major Sunil Shetty founder startup TV among others. They will focus on the business environment and investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh besides other issues related to business, trade and industry.

Visakhapatnam, the City of Destiny, has been chosen as the venue for the first Bizz Buzz Business Conclave since the coastal city is endowed with unique features. It’s the biggest city in Andhra Pradesh, among the top cities on the East Coast of India and is on course to become the business capital of Andhra Pradesh. Above all, it’s a cosmopolitan city with ample presence in the services sector, trade, industry as well as tourism. The city has all the necessary attributes to emerge as a major commercial and business hub in India over the next few years. After an in‐depth exploration, The Hans Group has decided to embark on a mission to organise Bizz Buzz Business Conclaves (BBBCs), mega business and industrial conclaves, in Tier‐2 cities. This is just the beginning. More conclaves to come in future.