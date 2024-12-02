As the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is approaching, Star maa decided to air the show at 10 pm, check out the key highlights and Voting numbers of your favourite contestants below!

The weekend episodes left the audience speechless, where the biggest twist unfolded this season. Many interesting moments entertained the audience throughout the show.

The episodes were packed with entertainment, fun games, serious arguments, and unexpected eliminations. Here are the main highlights:

1. Avinash in the Top Five

Avinash was in the nominations, making his position uncertain.

But with the Ticket to Finale, Avinash dodged the nominations and advanced to the Top Five.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms. The audience was disappointed their votes were not being considered, slamming the show’s makers for their biased favouritism.

2. Golden Ticket, Black Ticket

The housemates were told to select which housemate should be given the golden or the black ticket.

A black ticket means that the housemates cannot participate in the Ticket to Finale challenges and rely on the audience’s votes to stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Nabeel, Prerana, Vishnupriya, Prithvi, and Teja got the black tickets, effectively ripping their golden tickets.

The housemates who got black tickets were corrected regarding their gameplay and behaviours.

Gautam, Rohini, and Nikhil got the golden tickets, which had a special offer that Bigg Boss will reveal in the meantime.

3. Fun Games!

After completing intense tasks, the housemates rejuvenated themselves with fun tasks, hilarious games, and energy-filled dance performances.

Their comedy timing entertained the audience. The housemates played another game in which they had to dedicate a book with funny titles. The game was played hilariously, indulging the audience.

4. Double Elimination

There were many rumors about a double elimination this week, which was not officially announced until the Saturday episode aired.

Teja was the first contestant eliminated in the weekend episode. He took the eviction sportively, gave advice, and encouraged his friends.

Prithvi, a strong player with a large fanbase, was unexpectedly evicted. His eviction was a shock and a painful reminder that anything can happen in Bigg Boss.

Prithvi supported his friends Nikhil, Vishnupriya, and Nabeel while advising Avinash and Rohini.

5. Last Nominations and Promo

Today’s episode is the last nomination episode for the season. With this nomination, from now only finalists will be in the house. The newly released promo showcases the hilarious moments, comedy skits, and the last nominations.

The promo at the end of the episode highlighted the severity of the last nominations. Bigg Boss announced that the housemates need to accept the audience’s judgment and that except for Avinash, all the housemates are in nominations.

6. Voting Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestants

The final nominations for the season will be live from 11 pm till Friday midnight. Vote for your favourite contestant by dialing the numbers given below or through the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Vishnupriya: 7997983713

Gautam: 7997983717

Nikhil: 7997983707

Prerana: 7997983708

Rohini: 79979837

Nabeel: 7997983704

