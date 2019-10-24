The district authorities are decking up the stage for the celebrations of Bheemili Utsav in Visakhapatnam on 9,10 November. Releasing posters of the Utsav in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Affairs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao informed that Rs 50 lakh will be sanctioned to organise the festival on a grand scale. The Minister stated that Bheemili, which is the second oldest municipality of India, will be developed as a tourist destination in Andhra Pradesh.

Revealing details about Bheemili Utsav, the Minister shared that several cultural and folk activities, involving local talent, will be lighting up the festivities on the first day. The second day of the Utsav will be witnessing traditional boating competitions, musical night and other carnival events. Children, youngsters, and women in the constituency are also being encouraged to organise different events at the Bheemili Utsav.

The Tourism Minister further revealed that Visakhapatnam district will be hosting the annual Visakha Utsav and Araku Utsav in December and February respectively.

Speaking to media persons on the sand shortage in the State, Mr. Rao also said the authorities are taking all the measures to overcome the challenge and assured that the situation would be better once the rains recede.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, Tourism Regional Director Radha Krishna Murthy, and District Tourism Officer Purnima Devi also marked their presence at the Bheemili Utsav poster release event.

In 2018, the Bheemili Utsav was celebrated on 9 and 10 November in Visakhapatnam.