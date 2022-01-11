Apart from the multi-cuisine restaurants which serve popular non-vegetarian delicacies, there are restaurants which exclusively serve the best vegetarian cuisine in Vizag. In the land that boasts of a wide variety of seafood, such as fish, prawns, and crabs, there are vegetarian restaurants which have won the hearts of many people. From tiffins to unlimited vegetarian meals to roadside snacks, Vizag has it all in vegetarian.

Here is a list of six popular restaurants that exclusively serve vegetarian cuisine in Vizag:

#1 Subbayya Gari Hotel:

This hotel which started in Kakinada in 1992, setup its base in Vizag in 2019. Subbayya Gari Hotel, near Diamond Park Junction, is known for the attention they pay to their customers. Having a vegetarian meal at Subbayya Gari Hotel you will be taken into a homely environment with the tastes and aromas. Also, for a North Indian, this can be a memorable experience of trying a Andhra meal on a banana leaf. Starting with a juicy sweet, an extensive stream of South Indian vegetarian dishes are served on a banana leaf. The hotel is famous for its Butta Bhojanam, the takeaway version of their full meals.

#2 Panchali Kitchen:

Panchali Kitchen is a pure vegetarian restaurant, located on Waltair Main Road, near Ram Nagar. It serves Palak Paneer, with a rich flavour, delicious Matar Paneer and Aloo Dum that melts in your mouth. One must try the piping hot Butter Phulkas, Aalo Parathas, and Butter Naans.

#3 Dharani, Daspalla Hotel:

This restaurant at Daspalla serves what is regarded as one of the best vegetarian meals in Visakhapatnam. A well-assorted platter that is filled with the quality of the highest order is what sets this one apart. Be it the soft pooris, or the drool-worthy curries with steaming hot rice, or even the luscious dessert served at the end, there are plenty of options here to please your taste buds. The tangy Sambar, especially, is a crowd favourite that will make you want to visit this restaurant again and again.

#4 Sai Ram Parlour:

One of the oldest and famous restaurants serving vegetarian cuisine in Vizag. Located near Diamond Park Junction, Sai Ram Parlour is always flooded with people. Many office-going people, students, and families visit this place frequently, for the lip smacking breakfast and vegetarian meals. Vegetarian Fried Rice with Aloo Curry is also one of the must-haves at Sai Ram Parlour.

#5 Nethi Vindhu:

Located near Seven Hills Hospital, Nethi Vindu serves the best ghee coated Idlis, Ghee Karam Dosa, aromatic hot Pongal loaded with ghee fried cashews, and the most satisfying unlimited South Indian meals. The residents of Vizag would never miss out on an opportunity to dine-in here and anyone who visits this place will say ‘ghee is in the air’ because ghee is love.

#6 Venkatadri Vantillu:

If you’re looking for a proper Andhra style breakfast, then, you need not look beyond Venkatadri Vantillu. This restaurant in the buzzing neighbourhoods of Siripuram is where you find a large variety of delicious dosas, uthappam, idlis, and even meals if that’s what you feel like eating. Not to miss out on their accompanying peanut and coconut chutneys.