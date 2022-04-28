It is the festive season of Ramadan and if you are wondering what to gift your family and friends, dry fruit sweets are the answer. Residents of Vizag are lucky to have these amazing places that offer a range of dry fruit sweets, especially around Ramadan time. We have curated a list of must-try dry fruit sweets and where to get them in Vizag. Have a season of a sugar rush in a healthy way and experience the joy of gifting.

Here is a list of dry fruit sweets in Vizag and the best places to get them during this Ramadan festive season.

#1 Dry Fruit Laddu – Sri Sivarama Sweets

Dry fruit laddu is a popular sweet, especially around this season of gifting. Aromatic almonds, pistachios, or cashews are roasted to be mixed along with a paste of apricots and dates. A round-shaped delight is then ready to be served and Sri Sivarama with its pure ghee sweets is one of the best places for dry fruit laddus. Sri Sivarama is located in the Jagadamba junction. Ramnagar also has a new branch of this legacy. Look no further, if you are wondering which sweet to gift during Ramadan.

#2 Dry Fruit Pootharekulu – Gruhapriya Pindivantalu

A unique rendition of the paper sweet is adding layers of dry fruits in between. Dry fruit pootharekulu is an example of a modern twist on traditional sweets. It is one of the best sweets in the dry fruit category and is made with jaggery. Gruhapriya Pindivantalu in Dwarakanagar has the best dry fruit pootharekulu in Vizag. You are missing out on a lot if you have not tried this sweet.

#3 Dry Fruit Roll – Laddu Gopal

In varied combinations, such as Anjeer-Pista, dry fruit rolls are made to give a rich flavour. Laddu Gopal has about 20 varieties of this delectable sweet. Pick your favourite dry fruit roll from one of the most popular sweet shops in town, located in MVP Colony. Asilmetta also has a new branch of Laddu Gopal. Check out this sweet and you will not be disappointed.

#4 Dry Fruit Halwa – Sweet India

Halwa has to make its way to this list. Dry fruit halwa is yet another famous dish, which is loaded with nuts in a cubical mixture of dates and figs. This sweet is the people’s favourite for gifting family and friends. It is the go-to sweet right after dry fruit laddus. Sweet India is one of the best places for this delicious sweet. Situated in the CBM compound, it also specialises in sugar-free dry fruit sweets. The assorted dry fruit sweet gift box is the best-selling item here.

#5 Dry Fruit Barfi – Sarvani Sweets

Barfis are also commonly bought for the purpose of gifting. They also prove to be the crowd’s favourite. Dry fruit barfis are popular for their taste and appearance. Sarvani sweets in Seethamadhara is the must-visit place for dry fruit barfis. Do try out this sweet shop and gift your family and friends a pack of these irresistible sweets.

