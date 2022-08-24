On Monday, 22 August 2022, a shocking fraud case was reported to the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Department, where a man managed to steal over Rs 29 lakhs from a bank account. Per the reports, the fraudster posed as an account holder, Vamsi Krishna, at the Union Bank of India Dwaraka Nagar Branch and convinced the Assitant Manager to transfer the amount from the respective account. This fraud came to light when the original account holder received messages from the bank regarding the transactions.

The fraudster, who gathered the details of Vamsi Krishna’s bank account and the contacts of the bank officials, asked the Assistant Manager to transfer the amount to four separate accounts. A total of Rs 29.18 lakhs, in instalments of Rs 3.9 lakh, Rs 8.72 lakh, Rs 8.67 lakh, and Rs 7.87 lakh was transferred to the accounts mentioned by the accused. Upon receiving messages, Vamsi reached the bank and complained about the unauthorized transactions, which shook the bank officials.

The victim immediately approached the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Department and informed them about the bank fraud. With immediate effect, the cyber police froze the accounts that received money from Vamsi Krishna’s account. The police then recovered Rs 15 lakhs of the total amount while the remaining sum had been transferred to other accounts. The Union Bank Dwaraka Nagar Branch officials informed the head office in Mumbai regarding the same and asked them to initiate a probe to recover the remaining amount.

Later, the cyber police learnt that the accounts that received money from the victim’s account were from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. A further investigation has been launched to catch the accused and recover the remaining amount.

