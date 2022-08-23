Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna, IAS, along with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials and PARLEY, a New-York-based NGO, has planned to conduct a 28 km long beach clean-up drive on 26 August 2022 with the participation of over 20,000 people from the city.

The ‘Sagarateera Swachhta’ program has been planned to cover 40 distinct places spanning the Vizag coastline from the RK Beach to Bheemili. Importance will be given to cleaning areas that are frequented by tourists. The officials along with the participants will be picking up plastic waste such as bottles, covers, and spoons along with other hazardous waste as a part of this massive beach clean-up program in Visakhapatnam.

At a review meeting that was held on Monday, the collector directed the officials to set up drinking water, dustbins, dustbin bags and gloves for all participants between RK Beach and Bheemili. He directed the officials to record the event through videos and photographs as there is a possibility of entering the Guinness Book of World Records for maximum participation in a beach clean-up program.

The Visakhapatnam District Collector requested the participation of all officials, voluntary organisations, students from all schools and colleges, the Navy, the City Police and residents to make the event a success. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will be visiting Visakhapatnam later this week has also been briefed about the event. The officials said that YS Jagan is likely to attend the event.

