Liger, the upcoming pan-India sports drama movie, is just a couple of nights away from hitting the big screens and we cannot hold our excitement to witness the work of Puri Jagannadh. Ever since it was launched, the movie has excited the audiences with each and every update and announcement. Liger is expected to continue the trend of blockbusters as all the movie releases in the month of August turned out to be major successes. The advance ticket bookings have also seen huge numbers and the stage is all set for Vijay Devarakonda, Ananya Pandey, and Mike Tyson to set the screens on fire with Liger.

While you wait for 25 August 2022, check out the reasons why you should be excited about Liger.

Mike Tyson’s role

The one-of-its-kind collaboration in the history of Indian cinema, the scenes of Mike Tyson in Liger are sure to send waves of excitement among the moviegoers. During the initial phases of filming, there were speculations that Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is regarded as one of the best in dialogue delivery, will lend his voice to the powerful character of Tyson. Photographs of team Liger with NBK made rounds on the internet, adding weight to these speculations. Nevertheless, the trailer showed the legendary boxer with his own voice brushing aside all these rumours. The audience will have to wait to find out what role Mike Tyson has to play in the power-packed action drama.

Face off between VD and Vish

Vish is a name we never heard of until the movie promotions commenced. This actor with a ripped body and intense look came to light in a flash as the baddie in the movie who will be facing Vijay Devarakonda in Liger. Puri Jagannadh revealed during one of the events that Vish is the CEO of Puri Connects, which is owned by the director himself. He is also said to be a professional fighter. The action scenes between Vish and VD are said to be a major highlight and team Liger has been calling it a fight between two heavyweights.

Ramya Krishna

Until the Liger trailer was released, a majority of us did not know that Ramya Krishna would be playing the role of the protagonist’s mother. From what we witnessed in the trailer, the fierce actress is sure to awe us all yet again with her screen presence and dialogues. The last time Puri Jagannadh directed a sports drama based on a mother-son duo, it went down the history as one of the favourites of the Telugu audience and this duo is also expected to do the same.

The love track

Ananya Pandey, the diva from Bollywood, has been impressing the audiences with her sweet speeches during promotional events and is expected to do the same on screen as well. Known for his lover boy roles, we are sure the chemistry between VD and Ananya will catch the attention of the audience. The songs have been appreciated by music lovers while the Telugu audiences were not very satisfied with them owing to the Bollywood-style beats.

Puri mark dialogues

Puri Jagannadh and dialogues are a match made in heaven. SS Rajamouli once said, “We spend hefty budgets and shoot for years to get the audiences excited whereas Puri does it with a simple one-liner”, and we could not relate more. The ace director is also known for designing unique mannerisms for the actors and this time VD is shown as a man with stammering issues. Witness the magic of Puri only at the theatres on 25 August 2022.

Have you booked your tickets to experience Liger at the movie theatres?