The grand Hindu festival is just around the corner, and the celebrations in the city have already begun. Every street has started building its own Ganesha pandal, and every kharkhana (workshop) in the city is busy moulding unique Ganesha idols, painting them and decorating them in all grandeur. Vinayaka Chavithi is one such festival where the entire city gets into a celebratory mode. From bringing the Ganesha home to finally immersing him in the ocean, Vinayaka Chavithi in Vizag is a whole new world. The same goes with the famous Ganesha temples in Vizag, they are decked up with lights, food and festivities, and long queues of people flock to the temples to offer their prayers to the god.

So, this Vinayaka Chavithi 2022, visit these iconic Ganesha temples in Vizag and offer your prayers to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha.

#1 Sri Sampath Vinayagar Temple

Situated on the busy street of Asilmetta, the Sampath Vinayagar Temple carries with a prominent history. Built on the property of M/s S G Sambandam and Co. to rectify the Vaastu of the premises in 1962, the temple today is one of the most sought after among locals. It is a common sight to see people offer their prayers when they buy new automobiles, start a new business or even as a ritual every morning. When his Holiness Chandrasekharendra Saraswati of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham installed a ‘Ganapati Yantram’ on the premises, the temple became a famous place of worship for all new beginnings. Admiral Krishnan of the Eastern Naval Command broke 1001 coconuts seeking victory during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

#2 Bellam Vinayaka Temple

The sweetest temple in the city, literally. It is a common sight to see queues of people standing with jaggery in their hands as an offering to Lord Ganesha at the Bellam Vinayaka Temple. Located in the interiors of Maharani Peta, near ANV College, locals here believe that by offering bellam (jaggery), Lord Ganesha will grant their wishes. Regarding the inception of this temple, it is believed Vaisakha Muni, after whom the city was named (one of the many theories) was responsible for installing the Ganesha idol. After two years of intimate celebrations, this Vinayaka Chavithi 2022, offer jaggery and your prayers at this famous Ganesha Temple in Vizag.

#3 Thondam Vinayaka Temple

Famous not only for its powerful Lord Ganesha idol but this temple in Vizag is also famous for its unique architecture. Located in Lalitha Nagar, Akkayyapalem, this Ganesha Temple’s entrance has been built in the shape of an elephant’s trunk. The unique experience and architecture are what draw people to the temple. During the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, the temple organises poojas and special prasadam for the devotees. Visit this temple this Vinayaka Chavithi for some divine blessings.

#4 Sri Durga Ganapathi Temple

Located in Seethammapeta, Dwaraka Nagar. This Ganesha Temple in Vizag is also famous among the locals. Constructed way before the Sri Sampath Vinayagar Temple, locals believe that the idol here is powerful. Lord Ganesha is mainly prayed during new beginnings in life, and hence people from in and around Vizag visit here. During the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, the temple is decorated and special poojas are conducted.

#5 Chodavaram Vinayaka Swamy Temple

Also known as the Karya Siddhi Vinayaka Temple, it is located 44km from Vizag. The legend here believes that Lord Ganesha manifested himself in Chodavaram during the reign of the Chalukya Empire, hence also has the name, ‘Swayambhu’. After strenuous efforts to move the idol from its original place went for a toss, the Chalukya kings restored the temple in 1956 AD. The locals believe that offering your prayers at this Ganesha temple near Vizag will bring positive work results, remove any obstacle in life and bring good fortune.

Apart from these 5 temples, many other famous Ganesha temples in Vizag attract large crowds during Vinayaka Chavithi.