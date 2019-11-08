Ayushmann Khurrana’s outing at the Box Office with his newest release Bala seems to have struck a chord with the audiences. The movie centered around a young man struggling with premature baldness also addresses India’s obsession with fair skin. Khurrana’s repeated success in Bollywood seems obvious through his choice of high-concept scripts garnished with humour. Touted to be his biggest release with 3000 screens, Bala looks like yet another hit in the Chandigarh lad’s kitty, if the review of Twitter is anything to go by.
#BALA – ACE ENTERTAINER, it delivers pertinent message via top-notch blend of comedy, emotions & dialogues. @ayushmannk performance is STERLING, @bhumipednekar & @yamigautam shines.Director @amarkaushik, writer Niren-Karan are Heroes of the film.
Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#BalaReview
— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 7, 2019
Bald is beautiful indeed. From the societal standards of beauty to gender stereotypes, #Bala fights several taboo topics and that too without compromising on the laughter or seeming unempathetic in their approach towards sensitive topics. pic.twitter.com/cW7TJXKRUz
— Monkey-Baat (@monkeybaatein) November 8, 2019
Congrats to @ayushmannk for yet another excellent, quirky and funny movie. Bala is another BLOCKBUSTER.#AyushmannKhurrana #balareview #Bala
— Sikander (@moviefanatic6) November 8, 2019
Watched #Bala
My #balareview
IMPRESSIVE
What an movie Man loved it lot,@ayushmannk never fail to impress the audience #AyushmannKhurrana love you man!!
Superb work 👌 watching you from #justDance, you are becoming amazing & amazing day by day, 😍 SUPERSTAR OF INDIA
— Akash Pawar (@AkashPawarHR) November 8, 2019
#AyushmannKhurrana nd his last 7 Movies Verdict :
Bareilly Ki Barfi – SuperHit
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – SuperHit
Andhadhun – All Time Blockbuster
BadhaiHo – All Time Blockbuster
Article 15 – SuperHit
DreamGirl – All Time Blockbuster
Bala – SuperHit/ATBB*@ayushmannk Rocks😍♥️💙
— ‘Satyajeet (@imSatyajeet18) November 8, 2019
just watched #bala what a fantastic movie that was!! Each character is perfectly casted. outstanding performance by @ayushmannk and @bhumipednekar !! @yamigautam is ❤😘😘#balareview #AyushmannKhurrana #BhumiPednekar #YamiGautam pic.twitter.com/KVbIMJ2Eax
— अमन यादव (@ymollan800) November 8, 2019
just watched #bala what a fantastic movie that was!! Each character is perfectly casted. outstanding performance by @ayushmannk and @bhumipednekar !! @yamigautam is ❤❤😘😘
..a must watch movie
4/5#balareview #AyushmannKhurrana #BhumiPednekar #YamiGautam
— 𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂𝒎 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒉/शिवम सिंह🇮🇳 (@ShivamS54901499) November 8, 2019
#bala is hilarious. #AyushmannKhurrana is on a roll. Keep rocking man
— Simran singh (@Simrans50342590) November 8, 2019
#BalaReview
One Word: RIB-TICKLING COMEDY!
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐#Bala has completely different story line which is enjoyable!@ayushmannk at his best😍
This actor never fails to impress me! The casting of this movie is excellent.
Prediction: Must cross at least 80 crores! pic.twitter.com/RCECw3oemN
— Shruti Mishra (@shruti_mishra69) November 8, 2019
