Baahubali extravaganza to be held at Royal Albert Hall, London

SS Rajamouli’s epic saga Baahubali broke a number of records all over the world. Both the original and its sequel garnered international appreciation on a national and international level. The Prabhas starrer also placed India on a global platform for creating large scale, action-packed movies with grandeur. Now four years after the first part had hit the screens, one more recognition of the highest kind is being rewarded to this magnum opus. In a rare honour, Baahubali will be played, on 19 October, at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, UK.

The screening of Baahubali will be followed by MM Keeravani’s (the film’s music director) epic score being conducted live by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London. The programme will end with an interactive question and answer session with both Rajamouli and Keeravani.

The Royal Albert Hall, opened in 1871, is an honoured venue where a number of the world’s leading artists, from various genres, have performed. It has hosted more than 390 shows such as classical, rock and pop concerts, ballet, opera, film screenings with live orchestral accompaniment, sports, awards ceremonies, school and community events, and charity performances and banquets. The Hall is also one of the United Kingdom’s most treasured and distinctive buildings.

The original cast of the movie, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati, will also be attending this grand extravaganza.