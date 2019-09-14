Ayushman Bharat for health fortnight to be conducted in Visakhapatnam

Starting from 15 September 2019 to 02 October 2019 the Ayushman Bharat Health Fortnight will be conducted across Visakhapatnam District. This involves awareness drives, and activities, related to health, yoga, nutrition and lifestyle. As per the District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO), S. Tirupathi Rao, a number of programmes have been lined up across the district.

On 15 September 2019, the inaugural day, an awareness rally is being arranged. This is being done in coordination with Visakhapatnam District Collector, V. Vinay Chand, the Health Department, Mandal level revenue officers and Mandal Parishad development officers. Yoga, health, nutrition and lifestyle programmes will commence from 16 September 2019 onwards. These will be held at primary health centres. Additionally, an essay writing competition will be conducted on 23 and 24 September with the topic “Ayushman Bharat”.

There are also root level arrangements being done in the villages. On 29 September 2019, marking World Health Day, health camps will be conducted at district hospitals. On 01 October, marking World Old Age Day, district hospitals will have special wards for the treatment of the elderly. Each ward will consist of 10 beds.

Finally, on 02 October, Gandhi Jayanti, the “Ayushman Bharat” programme will conclude with the awareness meeting, on various health issues, being conducted at the villages.