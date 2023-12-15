Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) in Vizag are on a 36-hour strike, urging government officials to address their immediate needs. The ASHA Workers protest near the Gandhi Statue at the GVMC building are mainly focussing on issues like the non-payment of salaries for the past six months, an extension of the employment age until 62, and a comprehensive insurance plan covering employees up to 10 lakhs in Visakhapatnam.

Padma, the VISHAKA AP ASHA President, highlighted concerns about the government’s failure to provide essential post-retirement benefits, leading to premature retirements. ASHA workers, serving the community for 18 years, often putting their lives at risk, emphasize the need for urgent government attention.

The striking ASHA workers call on the state government to address their demands promptly. The protest aims to shed light on the challenges faced by these frontline healthcare workers and stresses the importance of acknowledgement, fair compensation, and support for their dedicated service.

As the protest unfolds, ASHA workers remain resolute, hoping their collective action prompts positive outcomes in discussions with state authorities in Visakhapatnam.

The ASHA worker program, formulated in the year 2005 and fully implemented by 2012, marked a pivotal achievement in enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality in rural India, showcasing positive outcomes.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and follow our Instagram for more city updates.