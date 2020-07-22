Vizag witnessed its biggest spike with 289 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the district tally to 3432. With coronavirus continuing to spread rapidly, the public in several parts of the district came forward to impose voluntary lockdown. While the voluntary lockdown began in some mandals of Visakhapatnam from the first week of July, residents from PM Palem, Anakapalle, Makavarapalem, Kotauratla, and other areas of the district have now decided to tread the same way.

On Tuesday, the colony owners’ association of PM Palem called for a voluntary lockdown. It was decided by the association’s representatives that the public can procure essential commodities from 9 AM to 12 PM. Earlier, a self-imposed lockdown was observed in Anakapalle when there was a spurt in cases. With the situation getting better, the lockdown was eventually relaxed. However, with the cases in Anakapalle reaching 150, the local traders have once again placed curbs and have decided to run their businesses only from 7 AM to 2 PM, every day.

Similarly, traders of Makavarapalem and Kotauratla mandals in Visakhapatnam district have been observing a voluntary lockdown as well. Despite not reporting a single case until now, the residents of Payakaraopeta are strictly observing a voluntary lockdown. Consequently, a few of the villagers barricaded the Tandava bridge to restrict entry into their area.

After the nation-wide lockdown restrictions were lifted, Visakhapatnam agency began reporting coronavirus positive cases. Given the lack of robust healthcare facilities in the agency areas, residents in the region, particularly in Paderu, Araku Valley, Pedabayalu, Hukumpeta, and Munchingput mandals, have been enforcing self-imposed lockdown. Tribals of Hukumpeta decided not to hold weekly shandies. In Araku, shops are being closed after 2 PM while in Paderu, the traders and people have been observing total lockdown, post 11 AM.

As of Tuesday, Visakhapatnam reported 1318 active cases. While 2059 were discharged until yesterday, 55 patients in the district succumbed to the deadly virus.