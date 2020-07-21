As Vizag witnessed the biggest spike with 289 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the total count of the district reached 3432, on 21 July. According to COVID-19 Special Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, as many as 289 individuals tested positive for the virus in a single day. 1318 patients are undergoing treatment in the district and 2059 individuals have been discharged after recovering from the infection. The death toll in Visakhapatnam district increased to 55 as two more patients succumbed to coronavirus. Meanwhile, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Vijayasai Reddy has also tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the update received on Monday evening, the officials have demarcated 10 new containment clusters ( Chittinaidu Colony, Gollavanipalem, Pedakorada Zone IV, Goddivanipalem, Duvvada, Chinagantyada, Akiireddypalem, Pedakorada Zone IV, Kunchamamba Temple Street, Madhavadhara, Bhavani Gardens Tummaadapalem ) in Vizag, in wake of the latest COVID-19 cases. As on 21 July evening, Vizag reported 120 very active clusters, 240 active clusters, 201 dormant clusters, and 39 denotified clusters.

While the district authorities have been making efforts to intensify the testing and treatment measures, parts of Visakha Agency still remain disconnected from basic healthcare facilities due to the absence of roads or highways to urban parts of the district. Due to this, the tribals and locals in these areas resort to travelling on foot, as there is no scope of doctors reaching the nondescript locations on vehicles. In one such shocking incident that surfaced from Kanganduva village in Hukumpeta Mandal, Visakhapatnam, a villager, who had fallen ill, was carried on foot for 6 kilometres for a health checkup, due to poor connectivity. The villager, identified as Kolli Raju, is currently seeking treatment at a government hospital in Hukumpeta Mandal.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh recorded 58,668 as the state registered as many as 4944 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. All the new cases have been reported from the state with none of the returnees from other states and foreign countries testing positive in 24 hours. Four districts in the state reported over 500 new cases each, from Monday to Tuesday. While West Godavari led the chart with 623 cases, Guntur, Chittoor, East Godavari, and Kurnool, accounted for 577 cases, 560 cases, 524 cases, and 515 cases respectively.

In the latest, MP Vijayasai Reddy has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet posted by Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday, he mentioned he’ll be quarantining himself for a week to ten days and will not be available on telephone except for emergencies.

In view of the Covid situation I have decided to quarantine myself for a week to ten days as a mark of abundant caution.I will not be available on telephone except for emergencies. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) July 21, 2020