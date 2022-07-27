Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Pema Khandu will be visiting Visakhapatnam on 29 July 2022, Friday for a Thinkers meet at Annavaram and an interactive session at Andhra University (AU), Visakhapatnam.

According to a press release by Deputy Resident Commissioner, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister will be landing in Visakhapatnam at 5:20 pm from Delhi on Friday 29 July 2022. Following this, he will be heading to Annavaram by road and will halt overnight.

On 30 July 2022, the CM will be attending a Thinker’s Meet at 10 am after which he will head back to Visakhapatnam by road. An interactive session with the CM has been organised at Andhra University (AU), Visakhapatnam on the strategic importance and development of North East India’s security in the DR BR Ambedkar Hall at 6 pm. He will be taking a flight back to Delhi at 10:40 pm the same night.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.