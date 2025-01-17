Visakhapatnam District Collector M N Harendra Prasad has directed the officials concerned to make the necessary arrangements for the entrance examination being held on 18 January for admission to the sixth class in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The test will be held at as many as 39 centers in the combined Visakhapatnam district.

The Collector held a meeting with officials in his chambers on 16 January to review the arrangements being made for the entrance test.

He suggested to the officials of all departments to coordinate and make proper arrangements so that the students do not face any difficulty.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Principal Y S S Chandrasekhar said that arrangements were completed in all 39 centers in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and Alluri Seetharamaraju districts.

As many 9,080 students from the three regions will take the test for admission to sixth class, said the Principal adding that training was given to the superintendents and observers of the examination centers of the three areas by organising a special programme at the District Education Officer’s office.

The entrance examination will be held from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on 18 January. The Collector, who reviewed the arrangements, issued appropriate guidelines to the district officials and advised them to work in coordination.

Besides Principal Chandrasekhar, officials from various departments attended the meeting.

Read also- Retaining wall at GVMC Park, RK Beach collapses

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.