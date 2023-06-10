Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah will be arriving in Vizag on 11 June to take part in the celebrations being held all over the nation. The occasion marks the completion of nine years of BJP rule at the centre.

As a part of the celebrations, a public meeting would be organised at the railway grounds in the evening. Amit Shah would attend it as the chief guest and address the gathering. He called upon the people to attend the meeting in large numbers and make it a grand success. The party leaders exude confidence that BJP would come to power in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP State General Secretary and former MLC PVN Madhav said the party takes the Vizag tour of Amit Shah a prestigious one and over 50,000 leaders, workers and supporters would attend the meeting. Later, Shah would also interact with some leaders, he added. Earlier, party leader Ramesh and others released a poster of the public meeting to be held on Sunday. Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements are underway at the meeting venue under the supervision of BJP State President Somu Veerraju and other leaders.

Amit Shah will arrive in Vizag from Delhi by a special flight on Sunday evening. The Union Home Minister will address a public meeting at the railway grounds at 7 pm Later, he will interact with party men at Sagarika Kalyanamandapam. He will stay for the night in the city and visit temples the next day. The Union Home Minister will leave the city for Delhi on Monday evening.

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Thrivikrama Varma IPS has said that tight security arrangements are being made to avoid any untoward incident during the visit of Amit Shah. The CP on Friday inspected the areas like INS Dega, the airport, railway grounds, the port guest house, and VMRDA Children’s Theatre and made some suggestions to his staff.

