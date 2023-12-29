Addressing the notable rise in two wheeler accidents on NH16 within the Visakhapatnam city limits, the Kancharapalem Traffic Police have launched a pilot project urging two-wheeler and auto-rickshaw drivers to utilize service roads. The objective is to alleviate traffic congestion on the highway and restrict two & three-wheeler road safety for vulnerable road users.

To effectively communicate this initiative, the police have strategically placed signboards on road medians, notifying motorists of the recommended route. Additionally, announcements have been broadcast through public addressing systems at key locations such as Birla Junction, Kancharapalem Mettu, NAD Junction, and Punjab Junction Road. The concerted effort aims to create awareness and encourage compliance among commuters. The appeal is not a mandate but a proactive step towards reducing the risk of accidents.

The extensive stretches of service roads on NH16 within the city limits, specifically between Thatichetlapalem Junction and Marriot Hotel Junction under Kancharapalem traffic limits are accident-prone for two wheeler. Additionally, service roads are present in the Gajuwaka and PM Palem areas in NH16, providing two-wheeler riders with a safer alternative to the main highway as accidents can be avoided.

Are service roads the answer to two-wheeler accidents on NH16 in Visakhapatnam? What do Vizagites think?

Akhil V, a 23-year-old resident of Vizag, suggests implementing designated hours for heavy vehicle travel, preferably during early mornings or late nights, to minimize inconvenience and reduce the risk of accidents during peak traffic hours.

SV Sai Kiran, another resident of the city, appreciates the concern for the safety of two-wheelers and three-wheelers. However, he highlights the inconvenience caused by directing them to use service roads. Poor road conditions, evident potholes, traffic congestion from bidirectional usage, and significantly increased travel times compared to the highway are leading to difficulties and delays for commuters.

