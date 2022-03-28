Two persons were reported dead on the spot as they were run over by a lorry near Regupalem Junction on 27 March 2022. This road accident occurred on the NH-16, under Yelamanchali (Town) Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam.

The deceased were identified as K. Maheswara Rao (38), a native of Veeraghattam of Srikakulam District, and S. Ramesh(23) of Govada in Chodavaram.

As per the police reports, the duo was on their way back from Talupulamma Temple, Tuni, who went there on Sunday evening to offer their prayers. They had reportedly started in the morning from Vizag City to the temple. The accident allegedly occurred when the duo was returning to the city from Tuni.

The details of the accident and the events that followed were revealed by the police department. The duo, who was riding a two-wheeler back home, allegedly hit the divider along the road and fell on the other side. It is reported that a lorry heading towards Tuni ran over the two in the opposite direction. Both of them were reported dead on the spot.

The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination. A case has been filed and further investigation is going on regarding the road accident on NH-16 near Visakhapatnam.

