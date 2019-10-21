APTDC launches new restaurants to attract tourists in Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), in an effort to attract tourists to Visakhapatnam, has set up food joints at various locations in the district. The restaurants, set up at popular tourist sites in Visakhapatnam, were inaugurated on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know about these newly opened APTDC restaurants.

Container restaurant near Erramatti Dibbalu (Vizag-Bheemili Road):

The container restaurant, near Erra Matti Dibbalu, was inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. Built with a cost of Rs 2 crore, the restaurant is deemed to offer charming views of the beach and landscape. Sprawling over four-and-half acres, the area also has dedicated spaces for parking and landscaping. Illuminated with high mast lights, the food joint is furnished with glass windows, offering a panoramic view of the sea and open gardens.

The beachfront restaurant at Yarada Beach:

In a bid to attract beach-lovers, another beachfront restaurant was opened at Yarada Beach. Constructed with an estimate of Rs 2 crore, the project houses an AC restaurant, with shacks and children’s play area. Speaking with Yo! Vizag, an APTDC official informed that they have partnered with a Hyderabad-based agency to run the restaurant.

Drive-in restaurant in Araku Valley:

The third one of the restaurants launched by APTDC is a drive-in at Araku. The drive-in restaurant serves a variety of South-Indian and North-Indian cuisines. Also, an exclusive biryani counter has been set up at the restaurant.