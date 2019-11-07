APSSDC to organise recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is all set to conduct a skill connect drive at Rishi Degree College, Narsipatnam, on 9 November 2019. Companies such as Synergies Casting Limited, Enanti Labs and Sionc Pharmaceuticals Private Limited will take part in the APSSDC recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.

As per a recruitment notification released by the APSSDC, the candidates who passed Secondary School Certificate (SSC) are eligible for the roles of Trainee Chemist and Production Helper. The students with an ITI certificate can apply for the position of Operator Trainee. Furthermore, the notification also suggested that only male candidates are eligible for the aforementioned jobs. The minimum age for participating in the recruitment drive is 18 years while the maximum age is 29 years.

The eligible candidates are asked to apply for the job fair, by registering on the APSSDC’s official website. Furthermore, the applicants are also required to download the admit card from the website. The admit card, along with certificates of qualifying examination, photocopies of their Aadhar card, and an updated resume, are required to be submitted at the recruitment drive. The selected candidates will be posted in Visakhapatnam with a monthly salary ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 11,000 depending on the hiring company.

Date: 9-11-2019

Timings: 9 AM to 5 PM

Venue: Rishi Degree College, Balighattaam, Narsipatnam, Visakhapatnam