The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) works at eliminating poverty and creating employment opportunities through industry-aligned skill development and livelihood generation. It bridges the gap between leading companies and the unemployed. Reliance, Paytm, Flipkart, and other leading companies, are also working at filling their present vacancies with local youth. A notification has been issued by APSSDC for the recruitment of jobs at Reliance Smart Point. Eligible and interested candidates are required to register online in advance. The final selection will be done by conducting interviews for registered candidates.

DETAILS:

As per the recruitment notification released by APSSDC, a total of 75 full-time, and part-time, vacancies are available. The respective placements will be for the Customer Service Associate (CSA) Department.

In the full-time category, the monthly salary will be Rs.9, 500/- (Provident Fund and Employee State Insurance will also be offered). For those selected under part-time, the monthly salary will be Rs. 4,500/-. The notification clarified that men and women, between the ages of 18 to 30 years, are eligible to apply.

Eligible and interested candidates should register in advance by 24 July 2021. Here’s the registration link.

For further details, please contact: +91 9010023033

Interviews for registered candidates will be held on 25 July 2021. Candidates are required to report at Reliance Smart Point, Captain Rama Rao Junction, near Dolphin Hotel main gate at 10 am. The dress code is strictly formal.

Selected candidates will undergo 15 days of training.