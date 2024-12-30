As the Sankranti season approaches, APSRTS has decided to arrange special bus services to accommodate increase commuter traffic. On 28 December, APSRTC regional manager B Appala Naidu mentioned that 800 additional service buses will be arranged from Visakhapatnam city to different regions.

These special service buses originating from Visakhapatnam will reach places like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhimavaram, Ichchapuram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, and Saluru.

Every year, during the Sankranti season, a number of people travel to their native places to celebrate the auspicious festival with their families.

The train and flight tickets are booked months in advance to avoid hassle. However, as travellers’ numbers increased, the flight ticket costs have also skyrocketed at the same time.

To avoid spending a fortune, people visiting nearby districts like East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam, and Vijayanagaram, usually rely on bus services.

Due to the easy availability of tickets for buses, and rush in the trains during festive seasons, people who travel long-distance like Hyderabad and Vijayawada also choose a comfortable one-night journey.

So, the decision by APSRTC has come on time to facilitate these people. These buses will be available from January 9 to 13. Also, this time, APSRTC announced that there would be no additional fares on the special buses.

In the past, RTC used to charge extra fares for special buses. However, it has been trying to curb this practice. So, the APSRTC officials have made an announcement that the special buses from Visakhapatnam and other places of Andhra Pradesh will not charge any extra fare during the Sankranti season.

