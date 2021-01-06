Ahead of Sankranti, special buses will be operated from Vizag to clear the festive rush. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is chalking out plans to deploy buses from the district to different destinations in the state from 8 January. Additionally, special services to Hyderabad and Chennai will be made available to accommodate all the passengers travelling back to their home towns to celebrate the harvest festival.

As per a press release, the Sankranti special buses will be operated from Vizag to Vijayawada, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Amalapuram, Narsapur, and Bhimavaram along with Vizianagaram, Rajam, Palakonda, Srikakulam, Sompeta, and Ichchapuram in North Andhra Pradesh. The RTC will run as many as 74 buses (down traffic) from Hyderabad to Vizag between 8 January and 13 January. On the other hand, 35 services (up traffic) will be made available from Vizag to Hyderabad between 16 January and 19 January. Furthermore, three buses will be operated from Vizag to Chennai.

Among the intrastate bus services, 150 will operate from Vizag to Srikakulam and 120 more from Vizag to Rajahmundry. Likewise, from Vizag to Palasa, Vizianagaram, and Palakonda, 45 special buses each will be operated. While 40 of the total number are allotted to travel from the district to Parvatipuram and Vijayawada each, 15 more will be deployed to Amalapuram. As many as eight services will be available from Vizag to Bhimavaram. It is to be noted that the aforementioned bus services will be available between 8 January and 13 January. As per the post-Sankranti special operational planner released by the APSRTC, the corporation has proposed to run 209 buses between 16 January and 19 January from Vizag to other parts of the state.

Those who wish to book their tickets can either log on to the official website www.apsrtconline.in or contact an APSRTC Authorized Ticket Booking (ATB) agent.