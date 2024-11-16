The APSRTC has issued fresh guidelines to its staff in all districts of the State on concession in fare for senior citizens. The RTC has made it clear that 25 per cent concession in fare is applicable to all senior citizens who crossed 60 years.

According to the fresh guidelines, the senior citizens can avail of the concession by showing one of the ID cards either in original or in digital format as their age proof. The ID cards listed by the corporation are: Aadhar, Senior Citizen, PAN, Passport, Voter ID and Ration Card.

The RTC has directed conductors to accept all valid cards that show the age of senior citizens. The corporation further makes it clear that the concession is applicable to senior citizens of all regions, including other States.

The RTC has to issue the fresh guidelines following complaints from several senior citizens that they are not being allowed to travel on concession on one pretext or the other by conductors.

Authorities of the corporation in several parts of the State received complaints that conductors are insisting on original Aadhar card and not accepting any other ID cards.

It may be recalled here that the APSRTC introduced 25 per cent fare concession for senior citizens in 2016 guidelines. However, the facility was stopped during the period of COVID in a bid to check the spread of the virus.

The concession was restored in 2022 after the State got freed from the dreaded pandemic.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu