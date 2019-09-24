APSRTC announces special buses from Vizag to clear the festive rush

With the arrival of the holiday season, the buses from Visakhapatnam are likely to be flocked with passengers. In order to clear the festive rush, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Visakhapatnam unit had announced special buses from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Srikakulam, and other destinations. These special bus services will be operated from 4 October to 14 October.

Earlier in 2018, the APSRTC Visakhapatnam unit had introduced 632 special buses for Dusshera. Due to the increasing demand, it was decided that 800 special buses will be operated this year. Reportedly, all these special buses from Visakhapatnam are allotted in addition to the existing services on these routes.

Among the 800 special buses, 87 special buses will operate from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad and 250 special buses from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada. Likewise, 100 special buses will tour from Visakhapatnam to Parvathipuram, and Rajahmundry respectively. While 300 special buses are allotted to travel from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam, Rajam, Palasa, Sompeta, and Palakonda, 30 special buses will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada. 17 special buses will run from Narsipatnam to Vijayawada and 13 special buses from Visakhapatnam to Amalapuram and Bhimavaram. Furthermore, 3 special buses will tour from Visakhapatnam to Chennai.

Those who wish to book their tickets can either log on to the official website www.apsrtconline.in or contact an APSRTC Authorized Ticket Booking (ATB) agent.