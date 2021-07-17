The 5th Apex Committee Review Meeting (ACRM) of the Coastal Security of Andhra Pradesh was conducted by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) headquarters, Vizag on Friday. This review meeting took place after a year’s gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Key issues on coastal security, as well the developments, and progress, made since the last review in 2019 were discussed and addressed. Various actions promulgated by the Steering Committee for Review of Coastal Security (SCRCS), such as identification and communication with fishing vessels, their colour coding, the training and equipment of the Coastal Police and their infrastructure development issues, setting up of village committees, and other issues were discussed and deliberated upon. For these, a clear way ahead was also finalised.

The Apex Committee Review Meeting (ACRM) in Vizag achieved its overall aim of finding solutions to strengthen the coastal security of Andhra Pradesh as well as achieve greater synergy among all the stakeholders. The meeting in 2020 could not be held in view of the pandemic situation.

Mr. Aditya Nath Das IAS, Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh, had discussions with the Vice-Admiral, FOC-in-C, ENC and was briefed on the activities of the command. The Chief Secretary was also briefed on various ongoing and future naval infrastructure projects being undertaken in Andhra Pradesh. He assured full support to the Indian Navy and urged all stakeholders to complete the actions in a time-bound manner.

The review meeting was held amongst Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. The meeting was also attended by representatives from all the stakeholders, including from the Andhra Pradesh State Government, Coast Guard, Intelligence Bureau, Customs, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Marine Police and various oil companies