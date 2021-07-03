The concept of the rooftop solar grid is slowly growing in Vizag city, especially in apartment complexes, hotels and educational institutes. With the government encouraging renewable, and energy-saving resources, a trend is being observed in Vizag wherein residents are installing solar rooftop panels for their houses. While installation of rooftop solar grids was taken up by the residents through private sources so far, now Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) is also providing this service to the residents at subsidised prices.

APEPDCL will be providing Grid-connected Roof Top Solar Plants for residential consumers with Central Financial Assistance under phase II of RoofTop Solar Program (RTS). Consumers of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari Districts, of APEPDCL jurisdiction, can avail the Central Financial Assistance, by installing Grid-connected Rooftop Solar Plants in their homes through APEPDCL. “The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has sanctioned 8 MW capacity in the residential sector under phase II of the RTS program with a timeline of 15 months for completion of allocation capacity. Consumers can apply for RTS on an online web portal. So far, there are around 2,550 residents who have installed rooftop solar panels in five districts including Vizag through private sources. This initiative by the Central Government is to encourage green energy and reduce carbon emission”, said V Vijaya Lalitha, Chief General Manager (CGM), Energy Conservation, Energy Audit, Solar/APEPDCL. According to the CGM, through the solar rooftop panel installed, residents can save at least 1 unit of energy by installing a 1 KW capacity solar panel.

As per MNRE guidelines, 40% CFA is available up to 3 KW on Solar Rooftop Systems (SRT) and 20% CFA for above 3 KWp to 10 KWp SRT. This benefit will also be available to residential welfare associations and Apartments with 20% CFA only on solar rooftop systems.

It may be noted that Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has taken the construction of a first-of-its-kind floating solar farm of 2 MW capacity at the Mudasarlova Reservoir and 3 MW solar plant at the Meghadrigeda Reservoir. Recently, the Waltair Railway Division also commissioned a 1 MW solar power plant in the city. Also, many educational institutions in the city have switched to solar-based power utilisation.

To apply for RTS at your home, visit https://onlineapp.apeasternpower.com/