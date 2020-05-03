Liquor shops to be open from 11 AM to 7 PM in Visakhapatnam

Special Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh, Industries & Commerce Department, R. Karikal Valavan, IAS, released a set of guidelines on the prohibition and exercise of Liquor shops in the state. Further to the guidelines released by the state, Deputy Commissioner, Excise, T Srinivasa Rao informed that the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) retail liquor shops in Visakhapatnam will be open from 4 May 2020. He also informed that However, liquor shops in containment zones, clusters and in malls will remain closed.

Vizag, DC Exercise, T. Srinivasa Rao stated that the APSBCL retail liquor shops can be open from 11 am to 7 pm In Visakhapatnam. Social distance needs to be maintained at the liquor shops.

The Andhra Pradesh Government has laid down certain guidelines that must be adhered to by the retailer of liquor shops as well as the customers. The retailer of the shops must protect themselves with masks and keep sanitizers at the store. Customers must also take the necessary health precautions and practice social distancing during business hours. Only 5 customers will be allowed near the shop at a time and to put this into practice, 5 circles will be drawn at a distance of 6 feet. Bars, clubs and APTDC liquor licenses will also remain shut.

As per the AP Government, Liquor shops must display the guidelines of the sale of liquor and ensure that the norms laid down by the government are followed. The retailers can take the assistance of the local police and additional security guards to ensure security. Strict vigilance must be observed as it is the need of this hour. The matter must be reported to the local police if customers are found crowding at the liquor shops, or in the case of a rush or stampede at the shop. The shop may be shut down if the guidelines are violated to ensure law and order. The liquor shop can be opened once the situation is under control. The District Collector can utilize the help of ward or village volunteers to guarantee that social distancing is followed at the shops.