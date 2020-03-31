COVID-19 scare: Large numbers from AP estimated to have taken part in Delhi’s religious meeting

The Delhi link to the spike in the number of coronavirus cases across the country has become a major cause of concern. While Telangana, on Monday night, reported that six individuals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi earlier this month died of the infection, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday morning, reported 17 new positive cases of coronavirus, with most of them having a link to the Delhi meeting. As per sources, it has been learned that as many 711 people from Andhra Pradesh attended this religious congregation, with 41 of them hailing from Visakhapatnam district.

As per a report by The Hindu, these 41 individuals have been shifted to the isolation ward at the Chest hospital in Visakhapatnam on Monday night.

In the wake of the recent happenings, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has been making efforts to track the participants of the Delhi meeting, which attended by over 2000 individuals from different parts of the globe. Of the 711 who are known to have attended the congregation, 122 people were isolated in hospitals while 207 people were quarantined in state-run government centres. Another 297 people were under home quarantine, while 85 individuals were either staying in Delhi or were yet to be traced.

Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday, saw the total number of coronavirus cases mount to 40. Prakasam, with eleven coronavirus positive patients, currently stands as the district with the most number of cases in Andhra Pradesh while Krishna follows suit with nine cases. Visakhapatnam has reported six cases of COVID-19 while Guntur and East Godavari have recorded five and four cases respectively. Anantapur has reported two cases while the districts of Nellore, Chittoor, and Kurnool have registered one case each at the time of this report.