The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is set to announce the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (AP TET) results today, on 14 March 2024. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the AP TET can check their results, final key, and other details on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Key points to know are-

Results:

The results will be released today They have not been announced yet. To access the AP TET 2024 results, visit the website (aptet.apcfss.in) and follow the link to the ‘AP TET 2024 result’ webpage. You’ll need to provide your roll number and password to download the results.

Final Answer Key:

Candidates dissatisfied with the provisional answer key released previously can expect the final answer key for AP TET 2024 to be announced as well.

Unlimited Attempts:

There are no restrictions on the number of times one can attempt the AP TET. Despite qualifying and acquiring a certificate, a person can retake the examination if they wish to improve their score.

Weightage for Recruitment:

The authorities of Andhra Pradesh will give 20% weightage to the marks obtained in AP TET. The remaining 80% weightage will be from the recruitment examination(s) held for the respective vacancies.

Passing Criteria:

To pass the AP TET exam, candidates need to score-

After the declaration of AP TET results, the first step involves reviewing your results to ensure they meet this designated cut-off criteria.

Open Category (OC): 60% or above marks.

Backward Class (BC): 50% or above marks.

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), differently-abled (PH), and ex-servicemen candidates: 40% or above marks.

After the declaration of AP TET results, make sure to review your results and ensure they meet this designated cut-off criteria.

Validity:

As per the guidelines outlined by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), dated 9 June 2021, the APTET 2024 Certificate/Marks Memo will remain valid for a lifetime. Furthermore, any TET qualifying certificate obtained before 9 June 2021 will also be considered valid for a lifetime

Certificate Details:

The certificate will include essential information such as the candidate’s name, address, registration number, year and month of the certificate awarded, marks obtained in each paper, and the validity class level (ranging from Class 1st to 5th, or Class 6th to 8th).

For certificates related to Classes 6th to 8th, it should specify the subject area, including Mathematics, Physical Science, Biological Science, and Social Studies.

The certificate can be electronically generated with robust security features to prevent potential malpractice.

Candidates are encouraged to seek guidance from career counsellors or mentors after the AP TET results are announced. This assistance can help them explore teaching opportunities that align with their scores and personal preferences.

About AP TET

The AP TET examination, held in February 2024, consisted of two distinct papers tailored to the educational needs of aspiring teachers:

Paper I: Designed for individuals aspiring to teach students from classes 1 to 5.

Paper II: Intended for candidates aiming to instruct students from classes 6 to 8.

Candidates with a broader interest in teaching across classes 1 to 8 could choose to take both papers, allowing for a comprehensive evaluation of their teaching aptitude and subject knowledge across various educational levels.

