Every year, 5 October, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India, marking the birthday of Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. It’s a day in the year when students take time to celebrate the important role a teacher plays in an individual’s life. It is a matter of fact that every adult, be it a teacher, doctor, lawyer, or freelancer owes their teachers for whatever they have achieved. However, due to lack of physical proximity, they wouldn’t have got the opportunity to express it. On Teachers’ Day, watching certain movies remind us just how our teachers have moulded us into capable and good people.

The Indian Film Industry has certainly produced some heartwarming movies marking the beautiful role a teacher plays in one’s life. This theme has churned out a number of classics. Here are ten movies to watch on Teachers’ Day 2021.

#1 Taare Zameen Par

The movie Taare Zameen Par is an expression of hope, effort, and love a teacher bestows upon their students. This evergreen masterpiece was produced and directed by Aamir Khan. He even donned the role of a teacher who helps the main character, an 8-year-old dyslexic child named Ishaan.

Watch it on: Netflix

#2 Super 30

Super 30 is a biographical drama film about a mathematics teacher, Anand Kumar. The plot portrays the extent to which a teacher can go to teach the deserving. Hrithik Roshan plays the skilled and most demanded IIT exam coach in town. It is the story of how he starts a program called ‘Super 30’ to teach the poor in a practical and conceptualized manner. Hrithik Roshan’s performance in this movie makes Super 30 one of the movies you have to watch on Teachers’ Day.

Watch it on: Disney+ Hotstar

#3 Nil Battey Sannata

Nil Battey Sannata; slang for good for nothing, is a comedy-drama that revolves around an unmotivated student. Her mother attends school with her so that she develops academic interest. In this film, the mother’s acts teach the daughter a lesson, and eventually motivates her to crack the UPSC exams.

Watch it on: Jio Cinema

#4 Paathshaala

Paathshaala is a 2010 Indian drama that comments on Indian education systems and their shortcomings. It contains all that is tear-jerky for the elderly and portrays a not-so-pleasant picture of what goes on in boarding schools. The film conveys the dire state of poorly rewarded teachers in the country. Thereby making it explicit that modern infrastructure doesn’t necessarily mean proper education. It’s one of the movies that not all of us have watched on Teachers’ Day but should.

Watch it on: Jio Cinema

#5 Sir

Sir is a 1993 romantic drama that revolves around a Mumbai-based fun-loving college lecturer. The film showcases how a teacher can be a best friend in tough times. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of a teacher. This film was also remade in Telugu by the title Gangmaster.

Watch it on: YouTube

#6 Dead Poets Society

Dead Poets Society is a 1989 American teen drama of a passionate English teacher. This teacher follows unorthodox teaching methods and uses poetry to explain life lessons and morals. The film leaves one with goosebumps when the students, in a dramatic unfolding of events, take the side of the teacher. The late Robin Williams was simply spectacular in this, making it one of the Teachers’ Day classic movies to watch.

Watch it on: Disney+ Hotstar

#7 Iqbal

Iqbal is a 2005 sports drama that revolves around a deaf and dumb lad from a remote village. He is obsessed with becoming a cricketer. Here the sports coach plays an empathetic role and meticulously guides him in spite of all the physical shortcomings. The emotional plot highlights the importance of a teacher and emphasizes that making the impossible possible is one of the many attributes of a teacher.

Watch it on: YouTube

#8 Hichki

Hichki is a 2018 comedy-drama based on an American motivational speaker Brad Cohen’s autobiography ’Front of the Class’. The film portrays the trials and tribulations of an aspiring teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome. First, she faces rejections from schools and later falls victim to student’s pranks in class. The film is a revelation of the journey of a teacher from being a disciplined opponent, to an ethical team player and finally an invaluable guide and guardian.

Watch it on: YouTube

#9 The Karate Kid original trilogy and Cobra Kai series

The Karate Kid is an American martial arts drama series in which teenagers are forced to stand up for themselves after being bullied. The teacher plays a pivotal role in molding the character and mentoring these teenagers into self-defensive individuals. On the success of The Karate Kid in 1984, three sequels were produced. Since 2018, the Cobra Kai series has been a follow-up to The Karate Kid sequels.

Watch it on: Netflix

#10 Chillar Party

Chillar Party is an Indian family comedy with a multiple-cast of debuting child artists. The movie is funny and full of humor with a few incidents of naughty and innocent kids playing pranks on their teachers. This movie will flash memories of the brave backbencher in the class who stands up confidently and tells the teacher “I don’t know the answer”.

Watch it on: Netflix