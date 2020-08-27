Weeks of uncertainty seems to be over for college aspirants in Andhra Pradesh, as the government has taken some crucial decisions in the admission process this year. In what comes as good news to all students seeking admissions into degree colleges in the state, the admissions will be conducted online for the year 2020-21. This is a first for degree colleges in AP, while engineering students have been getting admitted to colleges of their choice via online counselling for the last couple of years now. The admissions will be based on a student’s Intermediate results and reservations, if applicable. Further, the students will not have to upload any relevant documents during the admission process. Once a college of their choice is allotted to them, students can pay the fee directly at the colleges ahead of their admission.

The degree online admissions are set to commence after the first phase of admissions into engineering colleges is completed. The authorities have charted out the schedule in order to begin a new academic year in October 2020. The education department authorities have also categorised colleges based on which their fee structure will differ. Colleges will be categorised based on their NAAC grade, national rank, quality of infrastructure, and quality of professors at the institute. The entire fee structure is yet to be revealed.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had invited colleges to submit their details to the government-run portal earlier in June this year. Colleges were notified that submission of details is compulsorily for making admissions for 2020-21 in respect of all degree Colleges in the state offering non-professional UG Courses i.e. Government, Aided & Unaided Colleges, including Autonomous and Minority Colleges.

The Board of Intermediate Education also took an online route this year and will be conducting admissions into junior colleges through online counselling. The new system will be applicable to all junior colleges in the state. Students would have to pick five colleges of their choice on the portal, and one college will be allotted to them.