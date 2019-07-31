AP Sachivalayam Jobs Notification 2019: Steps to Apply and other details

AP Sachivalayam Jobs Notification 2019: The State Government has invited online applications for the Andhra Pradesh Sachivalayam recruitment. The AP Government plans to fill the 1,60,801 Sachivalayam vacancies. Interested candidates can visit the official website in order to apply for the posts. The applicants must be 18 – 42 years of age in order to fill the online form. It is advised the applicants read the user manual available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment – 2019. To apply, you could visit the official website for the AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam.

The last date to apply, as mentioned in the AP Sachivalayam Jobs Notification 2019, is 10 August 2019. The applicant is required to visit the website regularly to keep himself/herself updated until completion of the recruitment process.

The written examination for the AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam is likely to be held on 1 September 2019 and the hall tickets for the same can be downloaded 3 days before the commencement of examinations.

To know more about the AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019, the posts available and the eligibility criterion for each of the posts, click here.

Steps to Apply:

The first step of the Andhra Pradesh grama Sachivalayam recruitment process is to fill the One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) Form. In the OTPR Form you must enter your basic details such as Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Aadhar Number and Mobile Number. Applicants must compulsorily upload his/her own photo and signature together scanned and uploaded through .jpg format (not exceeding 50 KB).

The next step of the Andhra Pradesh grama Sachivalayam recruitment process is to submit the online application form. On the Homepage, click on the link ‘Submit Online Application’. A new page will open and you must click on your post category and click on apply. Once you click on apply, another new page will open. Here, you are to enter your one time profile registration ID, Date of Birth, Verification Code. You must accept the declaration and click on submit to proceed with the application process.

(Candidates should note that details furnished in the application are final. Subsequent requests for corrections will not be entertained for the wrong filling of application).

After the submission is done, click on the ‘Payment’ link on the Homepage to pay the application fee. On the new page opened, log in with your one time profile registration ID and Date of Birth.

(Candidates belonging to OC category need to pay Rs 200 for the application fee and Rs 200 for examination fee. Candidates applying for non-local districts need to pay Rs 100 (Per District). Candidates belonging to SC/ST/BC/PHC/Ex-Servicemen category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200 only).