The Andhra Pradesh government has issued the AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment Notification, 2019 on 27 July. The required application will be available on its official website. 1,60,801 vacancies are have been announced for the posts of Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, Live Stock Assistant, Gopalamitra Live Stock Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Welfare Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Digital Assistant, etc at various locations of Andhra Pradesh.

These applications will be available and can be filled using the online mode. Candidates within the age group of 18-42 can be considered as eligible for the application made accessible on the official website. These candidates will have to fulfill certain requirements like register through one-time profile registration, followed by application submission and lastly fee payment.

Furthermore, the candidate’s selection will be based on their performance in the written exam and or through an interview, which will be held on 1 September 2019. Candidates must make sure that they fulfill the eligibility criterion prescribed below. The last date to apply is 10 August 2019. The selected candidates will be offered a salary of Rs 5000/- which can upgrade to Rs 15000/-.

Important details with relation to the AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment Notification are given below:

Important Dates of AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification:

Applications available: 27 July 2019

Last Date of Application: 10 August 2019

Date of Examination: 1 September 2019

Vacancy Details as per AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification:

1,60,000 + posts made available by the A.P. govt.

Rural Posts:

Panchayat Secretary

Mahila Police and Women & Child Assistant

ANMs (Grade III)

Village Revenue Officer(VRO)(Grade-II)

Animal Husbandry Assistant

Village Sericulture Assistant

Village Agriculture Assistant

Village Horticulture Assistant

Village Fisheries Assistant

Engineering Assistant (Grade-II)

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant

Village Surveyor (Grade-III)

Welfare and Education Assistant

Urban Posts:

Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary

Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II)

Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II)

Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II)

Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II)

Ward Administrative Secretary

Eligibility Criterion:

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – B.Com or B.Sc or B.E/B.Tech or Diploma (Electrical/ Electronics/ Computers/ IT, Instrumentation), BCA or MCA

Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – Draftsman (Civil)/ Intermediate (Vocational) or Diploma (Civil Engg)/ BE/ B.Tech (Civil), Surveyor Certificate

Welfare and Education Assistant – Degree

Panchayat Secretary – Degree

Village Revenue Officer(VRO)(Grade-II) – SSC

ANMs (Grade-III) – SSC or Inter and MPHA

Animal Husbandry Assistant – Intermediate (Vocational) with MPVA, Animal Husbandary Polytechnic Course

Village Fisheries Assistant – Fisheries Polytechnic Diploma or Intermediate or B.F.Sc/ B.Sc (Relevant Disciplines)

Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – Graduation

Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) – B.E/B.Tech or Diploma

Village Horticulture Assistant – B.Sc/ Diploma (Horticulture)

Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) – Diploma or B.Sc or B.Tech (Agriculture)

Village Sericulture Assistant – Inter (Vocational)/ B.Sc/ M.Sc (Sericulture)

Fee: