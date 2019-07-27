The Andhra Pradesh government has issued the AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment Notification, 2019 on 27 July. The required application will be available on its official website. 1,60,801 vacancies are have been announced for the posts of Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, Live Stock Assistant, Gopalamitra Live Stock Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Welfare Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Digital Assistant, etc at various locations of Andhra Pradesh.
These applications will be available and can be filled using the online mode. Candidates within the age group of 18-42 can be considered as eligible for the application made accessible on the official website. These candidates will have to fulfill certain requirements like register through one-time profile registration, followed by application submission and lastly fee payment.
Furthermore, the candidate’s selection will be based on their performance in the written exam and or through an interview, which will be held on 1 September 2019. Candidates must make sure that they fulfill the eligibility criterion prescribed below. The last date to apply is 10 August 2019. The selected candidates will be offered a salary of Rs 5000/- which can upgrade to Rs 15000/-.
Important details with relation to the AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment Notification are given below:
Important Dates of AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification:
Applications available: 27 July 2019
Last Date of Application: 10 August 2019
Date of Examination: 1 September 2019
Vacancy Details as per AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification:
1,60,000 + posts made available by the A.P. govt.
Rural Posts:
- Panchayat Secretary
- Mahila Police and Women & Child Assistant
- ANMs (Grade III)
- Village Revenue Officer(VRO)(Grade-II)
- Animal Husbandry Assistant
- Village Sericulture Assistant
- Village Agriculture Assistant
- Village Horticulture Assistant
- Village Fisheries Assistant
- Engineering Assistant (Grade-II)
- Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant
- Village Surveyor (Grade-III)
- Welfare and Education Assistant
Urban Posts:
- Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary
- Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II)
- Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II)
- Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II)
- Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II)
- Ward Administrative Secretary
Eligibility Criterion:
- Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – B.Com or B.Sc or B.E/B.Tech or Diploma (Electrical/ Electronics/ Computers/ IT, Instrumentation), BCA or MCA
- Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – Draftsman (Civil)/ Intermediate (Vocational) or Diploma (Civil Engg)/ BE/ B.Tech (Civil), Surveyor Certificate
- Welfare and Education Assistant – Degree
- Panchayat Secretary – Degree
- Village Revenue Officer(VRO)(Grade-II) – SSC
- ANMs (Grade-III) – SSC or Inter and MPHA
- Animal Husbandry Assistant – Intermediate (Vocational) with MPVA, Animal Husbandary Polytechnic Course
- Village Fisheries Assistant – Fisheries Polytechnic Diploma or Intermediate or B.F.Sc/ B.Sc (Relevant Disciplines)
- Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – Graduation
- Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) – B.E/B.Tech or Diploma
- Village Horticulture Assistant – B.Sc/ Diploma (Horticulture)
- Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) – Diploma or B.Sc or B.Tech (Agriculture)
- Village Sericulture Assistant – Inter (Vocational)/ B.Sc/ M.Sc (Sericulture)
Fee:
- Application Fee: Rs. 200/-
- Examination Fee: Rs.200/-
- SC, ST, BC, PH & Ex-Service Men: Rs. 200/- (Only Application Fee)
- Non-local candidate in addition to his/her local district will be charged an additional fee of Rs. 100/- per district (Maximum of 3 districts).
