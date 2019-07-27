Stray dogs cause concern among citizens in Visakhapatnam

Stray dogs have been a constant reason for worry among the citizens in Visakhapatnam. With multiple incidents coming to light in Akkireddypalem, Pendurty and other areas over the past few days, the issue has once again come to the fore. Reports claim that pedestrians, including children and the elderly, have been hunted down by stray dogs in the city.

Reportedly, a stray dog in Mindi of Akkireddipalem locality has attacked 9 individuals leaving 4 severely injured. In another incident, a stray dog in H.J.Palem of Akkireddipalem attacked four children by biting them.

The sudden increase in the number of stray dogs is sending chills down the spine of the citizens. The residents of Pendurty too have come forward to share their plight with the stray dogs. They ranted that the street dogs bark all night, causing a nuisance in the locality. Additionally, they wander in groups chasing the civilians walking down the roads.

The increasing population of canines has become a matter of concern for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) authorities. Responding to the complaints, Jayaram, of GVMC, assured that necessary measures will be taken to control the birth of stray dogs.

However, animal activists across the city have voiced concerns in the past over the officials not handling the situations as per the guidelines. In addition to adaption of Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, providing dog shelters and dog ponds could avert the ferocious behaviour of the canines, a few activists opine.