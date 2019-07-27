Minister conducts surprise raid at Victoria Hospital in Visakhapatnam

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao conducted a surprise raid at the Government Victoria Hospital for Women and Children (Gosha Hospital) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The YSRCP leader inspected different sections of the hospital and expressed displeasure over the management and how things were being handled at the hospital.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, along with Chairman of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, sampled the food served to the pregnant women at the Victoria Hospital for Women and Children and voiced discontent over its quality. Stating that the quality of the food wasn’t of the required standard, the Minister warned the staff for serving burnt dal to pregnant women.

The Bheemili MLA further questioned the officials as to why the hospital still maintained boards carrying the names of Chandrababu Naidu and Kamineni Srinivas as the Chief Minister and the Health Minister of the state respectively, despite a change in the government 2 months ago.

Speaking to the media persons, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, “It’s a shame that a historic city, present at the heart of Visakhapatnam, doesn’t serve quality food to its patients. We tasted the food here and found that the dal was burnt. The food supplied to pregnant women should be nutritive and hygienic. Even the doctors are aware of this fact but have been operating in a reckless manner. They assured me of changing the menu in one week and taking the necessary action to rectify the situation.”