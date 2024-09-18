Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer will visit Visakhapatnam on 19 September to take part in the inaugural of the Divya Kala Mela to be held at Marine Ground, Andhra University.

According to the schedule, the Governor will arrive in the city from Hyderabad by a flight at 3:50 pm and proceed to Novotel in Visakhapatnam. In the evening, the Governor will attend the Divya Kala Mela and return to the hotel for stay in the night. The mela will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Veerendra Kumar.

On 20 September, Abdul Nazeer will leave the city for Vijayawada in the evening. The Divya Kala Mela will be held in the city from 19 to 29 September from 11am to 9 pm

The National Divyangan Finance and Development Corporation, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, organises the mela regularly in different parts of the nation with a view to showcasing the skills of the persons with disability and promoting their products.

Divyangans from various States will participate in the fair to showcase and market their products. Entrepreneurs with disabilities will also take part in the mela. Their products include home decors, clothing, fashion accessories, stationery, toys, gifts, package food, jewellery, paintings and clutch bags.

Cultural programmes will be organised to attract crowds to the fair which is a unique initiative by the government towards the economic empowerment of the persons with disabilities.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu