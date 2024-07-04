In a recent meeting at the Secretariat, Andhra Pradesh Housing Minister K Parthasarathy announced a major push to complete 1.28 lakh houses in AP within the next three months. This initiative is part of the 100-day action plan of the three-party alliance government in the state.

The review meeting, which included project directors, Superintending Engineers (SEs), and Executive Engineers (EEs) from all districts, focused on accelerating housing projects. Minister Parthasarathy shared that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has earmarked Rs 2,520 crore for this rapid construction effort.

Parthasarathy emphasized that the state aims to finish the construction of 8.02 lakh houses by the end of March next year. Additionally, 6.08 lakh houses under construction will undergo a conversion process to ensure they meet current standards. To support these initiatives, fly ash from thermal power plants in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore, and Rayalaseema will be used for developing layouts for these housing projects.

Addressing challenges faced in houses under the Option-3 category, Parthasarathy assured that these issues will be brought to the Chief Minister’s attention for resolution. He also instructed officials to complete the reconciliation process for ongoing constructions by the end of this month and announced that the progress will be reviewed monthly.

Highlighting the AP government’s commitment to providing homes for the underprivileged, Parthasarathy urged field officials to work diligently and sincerely to meet the construction target of 1.28 lakh houses. The meeting also reviewed the progress of housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme, initiated in 2015. Officials were directed to visit project sites to address beneficiaries’ issues and ensure proper utilization of central government funds for infrastructure development.

Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary Mydeen Diwan, and other key officials were also present at the meeting. The minister reiterated the state government’s resolve to fulfill the housing aspirations of its citizens and called for coordinated efforts to achieve these ambitious goals.

