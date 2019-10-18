State government to scrap personal interviews for APPSC recruitment

In a historic move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a review meeting held on Thursday, decided to scrap personal interviews in the recruitment of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). In this regard, the candidates appearing for the APPSC from January 2020 will be selected for different job roles only on the basis of their performance in tests.

“From January 1, 2020, interviews for recruitment of all the government jobs will be scrapped. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests and merit score,” APPSC secretary PSR Anjaneyulu told TNIE.

CM YS Jagan proposed the release of an annual calendar for recruitment in the State. With the officials informing the Chief Minister that every notification by the APPSC was leading to legal tangles, he instructed them to conduct examinations in a transparent and hassle-free manner. He further showed a keen interest in involving experts from IIMs and IITs in the APPSC recruitment process. “The Chief Minister wanted the Commission to ensure the whole process to be conducted in a foolproof and transparent manner to avoid legal hassles,” a release from the CMO reportedly said.