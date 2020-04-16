AP Government notifies to recruit 1184 doctors for COVID-19 hospitals

AP Government notifies to recruit doctors to work in COVID-19 hospitals. The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has invited applications to fill in 1,184 vacancies for General Duty Medical Doctors, Specialists in General Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine, and Anesthesiology. The selected doctors will be posted to work in AP Government COVID-19 hospitals, across the state, for a period of one year. The eligible candidates can submit online applications on the AP DME’s official website http://dme.ap.nic.in/.

The candidates are required to upload the attested copies of their SSC certificate, mark lists, the provisional certificate of MBBS, and the respective postgraduate course. The last date to apply for the aforementioned posts is 19 April, 2020.

As per the Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education recruitment notification, the openings, in each discipline, are as follows:

General Duty Medical Officer – 592

Specialist in General Medicine and Specialist in Pulmonary Medicine – 400

Specialist in Anesthesiology – 192

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates applying for the role of a General Duty Medical Officer must possess an MBBS degree. Those who are applying for the role of a specialist should have secured a Doctor of Medicine (MD) or a Diplomate of National Board (DNB) in the corresponding stream. The maximum age for applying is 40 years as on 01-04-2020. For SC/ST/BC candidates, and ex-servicemen, the maximum age for applying are 45 and 50 years respectively.

Selection Procedure:

As per the notification, the candidates will be selected based on their grades in the qualifying degree examinations. Experience, and the areas where the candidate served, till date, will also be taken into account.

Pay Scale:

The specialists will be offered a monthly emolument of Rs 1,10,000/- and the General Duty Medical Officers will be paid Rs 53,945/- per month. Furthermore, weightage up to 15% will be given to these selected candidates during regular recruitment.

COVID UPDATE: According to the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, Vizag has registered a total of 20 cases between 19 March and 6 April. The city hasn’t reported any cases since then. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases has soared to 534 in Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday morning, as 9 more individuals tested positive. In the district wise breakup, of the newly registered cases, Krishna, Kurnool, and West Godavari reported three cases each. Out of the 534 cases, 500 patients are currently undergoing treatment. While 14 patients succumbed to the disease in the state, 20 people have been discharged.