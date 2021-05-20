Finance Minister B Rajendranath released Andhra Pradesh Budget for the financial year 2021-22 at the assembly on Thursday. The one-day 2021 budget session of AP was virtually addressed by State Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan from Raj Bhavan. This year the budget allocated is 2,29,779.27 Crore focussing mainly on Covid-19, Health, Women welfare, Education and Agriculture sectors.

Here is the AP Budget allocation of Rs 2,29,779.27 crore for 2021-22 that was released during the Assembly session:

*Rs 1,000 crores exclusively to fight Covid-19 pandemic

*Rs 13,380 crores for the Medical and Health sector

*Rs 47,283 crores for Women Welfare

*11,210 crores for Agricultural sector, Rs 20 crore for farmers ex gratia

*Rs 24,624.22 crores for the Educational sector in which Rs 3,500 Nadu-Nedu program in schools

*Rs 100 crores for sanitisation in Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) hospitals

*Rs 88.57 crores for YSR testing labs

*Rs 7,594 crores for Roads and Buildings Department

*Rs 6,637 crores for Electrical Department

*Rs 8,727 crores for Municipal and Rural Development

*Rs 13,237 crores for Water and Irrigation Department

*Rs 16,748 crores for Children Welfare

*Rs 278 crores for Nadu-Nedu program in Anganwadi centres

*32% allocation for backward caste, Rs 28,237 crores.

*Rs 5,478 crores for Economically Backward Caste

*Ra 3,306 crores for Kapu Welfare

*Rs 359 crores for Brahmin Welfare

*Rs 17,403 crores for SC sub-plan

*Rs 6,131 crores for ST sub-plan

*Rs 3,840 crores for minority action plan, Rs 1,756 crores minority sub-plan

*YSR pension scheme to get Rs 17,000 crores

*Rs 3,845 crores for YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme

*Rs 2500 crores for Jagan Anna Vidhya Deevena

*Rs 2,223 crores for Jagan Anna Vasathi Deevena

*Rs 1,112 crores for Dwcra Welfare

*Ra 6,337 crores for YSR Aasara scheme

*Rs 6,107 crores for Amma Vodi scheme

*Rs 4,455 crores for YSR Cheyutha scheme

*Rs 5,661 crores Housing and Urban Development

*Rs 37,000 crores Monetary Deficit

*Rs 1200 crores for Jagananna Goru Mudda scheme

*Rs 1,556.39 crores for YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme, Rs 243.61 crores for YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus scheme.

*Rs 6,637 crores for Energy Department

*Rs 1000 crores for Incentives in Industries, Rs 200 crore for YSR Electrical Manufacturing, Rs 250 crore for Kadapa Steel Plant

*Rs 200 crores for APIIC

*Rs 60.93 crores Basic Infrastructure for the MSME

*Rs 3,673.34 crores for Basic Infrastructure facility at the Industries

*Rs 200 crores for compensation for Agrigold Beneficiaries

*Rs 50 crores for Fishermen Diesel subsidy

*Rs 739.46 crores for Industrial mechanisation

*Rs 1802.82 crores for YSR free crops Bheem scheme