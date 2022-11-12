The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, visited Visakhapatnam to inaugurate several Central Government projects and addressed the people of Andhra Pradesh earlier this morning. PM Modi applauded the efforts of the government and promised inclusive growth of the country.

PM Modi was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the inauguration of ₹10,000 crores worth of central projects at the AU grounds.

Modi greeted an ocean of people in Telugu and addressed the growth of the nation. Modi said that Visakhapatnam is playing an important role in the business sector of the country and that it has become the centre of focus in the current scenario. He thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for giving him the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for various development projects. He recollected his recent visit to Bhimavaram on the occasion of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju’s 125 birth anniversary.

Modi reminisced about the time when former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, praised the immeasurable love the people of Andhra Pradesh had for their state. He also thanked K Hari Babu, senior BJP leader, for constantly promoting the interests of the state.

Modi added that the Telugu people are showing their mark all over the world and said that we have incessantly developed in fields of railways, roads and construction as a nation. He highlighted the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, six-lane road facilities, modernisation of the fishing harbour and the development of the port area as remarkable growth.

Modi added all the new projects inaugurated today will stand as proof of development in Andhra Pradesh. The whole world is today looking towards India, he added proudly. Addressing the welfare of common people, he added that the government plans to implement more policies to benefit the underprivileged.

On the last note, Modi said that the Blue Revolution has brought special changes in the country and praised AP’s efforts in extracting oil from the deep ocean. He dedicated the Oil and Natural Gas Commission’s (ONGC) deep water block project and said that the modernisation of the fishing harbour will bring hope to the lives of the fishermen. He concluded by saying that the country runs on the path of coastal development.

Modi is now heading to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam, where he will be visiting a fertilizer factory and participating in a meet and greet with officials.

