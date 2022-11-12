This morning, lakhs of people attended the meeting held at the Andhra University grounds in Vizag. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan, and several other prominent leaders were present there. The meeting’s agenda was focused on launching several infrastructural projects worth over Rs 10,000 crores.

Among the prominent ones were the redevelopment works of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station, the Visakhapatnam Port development project, and other road and highway construction projects. Addressing the Vizag crowd, CM YS Jagan appealed to the PM regarding the special status for Andhra Pradesh.

In his speech, the CM emphasised that his relationship with Narendra Modi stretches beyond politics. Further, he expressed that state development is the government’s only focus. He appealed to PM Modi to focus on several other projects concerning the special railway zone, Vizag Steel Plant, and other vows made during the state bifurcation in 2014. Apart from the special status for Andhra Pradesh, CM Jagan also requested Modi to fulfil the needs for the Polavaram project.

Later, PM Modi greeted the Vizag crowd gathered at the AU Grounds in Telugu. In his speech, the PM remarked that Vizag is a unique city in the country and emphasised that it boasts excellent potential for commercial development.

