10th SSC exams scheduled two weeks after the lockdown is lifted in AP

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has taken a decision to conduct the 10th SSC Board Exams two weeks after the lockdown is lifted in the state. Making the announcement on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister, Adimulapu Suresh, in a video conference with Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, elaborated on the various measures taken by the State Education Department during the COVID-19 crisis. Informing that students will get two weeks to prepare for their SSC exams, the AP Education Minister stated that adequate measures will be taken to maintain social distancing at the examination centres.

The video conference was attended by the education ministers, and secretaries, of different states. Various aspects of evaluating the overall impact of COVID-19 on education were discussed. Each states’ strategy to deal with the ongoing crisis was also discussed. During the meeting, the AP Education Minister stated that the department received instructions from AP Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to be prepared to conduct the 10th SSC Board exams.

No promotion of students without an exam

Rumours were rife, among several students and their parents, that the 2020 batch of students will be promoted without any examinations, due to the ongoing coronavirus scare. However, the Education Minister put the rumour mills to rest and stated that there is no prospect of doing that. He stated that as the exams will be held in two weeks of the lockdown getting lifted, all precautions will be taken to ensure that the safety of students is maintained.

Mid-day meal scheme to continue during vacation

The Minister also updated the Union Minister that as per the HRD Ministry’s guidelines, the mid-day meal scheme will continue for students even during summer vacation time. Plans are being made to provide the students with rations at their doorstep to ensure they are fit and healthy. The Education Minister sought funds from the Centre for the same initiative.